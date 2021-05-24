Israel to help 75 villages with intensive modern farming

As part of its deepening bilateral ties with India in agriculture, Israel will help 75 villages in eight States to transform traditional farms into modern intensive farms which can provide farmers with better net income and better livelihood.

The Indo-Israeli Villages of Excellence project (IIVoE) is a new programme under the fifth Indo-Israel Agriculture Project (IIAP) signed between the two countries on Monday. Under the IIAP, first initiated in 2008, Israel has set up 29 Centres of Excellence (CoE) in 12 States for implementing advanced intensive agriculture farms tailored to local conditions. Besides, five such CoEs are under construction. These CoEs generate knowledge, demonstrate best practices and train farmers. Every year, they produce more than 25 million quality vegetable seedlings, 3.87 lakh quality fruit plants and train more than 1.2 lakh Indian farmers about latest technology in the field of horticulture.

“So far, we have successfully completed four action plans. This new work programme will further strengthen the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture for the benefit of the farming community. The COEs established under these Israeli-based action plans are playing an important role in doubling farmers’ income. The exchange of technology between India and Israel will greatly improve the productivity and quality of horticulture, thereby increasing the income of farmers,” said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

During the latest IIAP, Israel will help grow existing CoEs, establish new centres, increase CoE’s value chain, bring the CoEs into the self-sufficient mode, and encourage private sector companies and collaboration.

Indo-Israeli Villages of Excellence, on the other hand, is a new concept aimed at creating a model ecosystem in agriculture across eight States, alongside 13 CoEs within 75 villages.

The programme will promote the increase of net income and better the livelihood of the individual farmers, transforming traditional farms into modern-intensive farms based on IIAP standards.

Large-scale and complete value chain approach with economic sustainability, embedded with Israeli novel technologies and methodologies will be tailored to local conditions. It will focus on: (1) Modern Agriculture infrastructure, (2) Capacity Building, (3) Market linkage.