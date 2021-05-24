Israel to help 75 villages with intensive modern farming

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
As part of its deepening bilateral ties with India in agriculture, Israel will help 75 villages in eight States to transform traditional farms into modern intensive farms which can provide farmers with better net income and better livelihood.
The Indo-Israeli Villages of Excellence project (IIVoE) is a new programme under the fifth Indo-Israel Agriculture Project (IIAP) signed between the two countries on Monday. Under the IIAP, first initiated in 2008, Israel has set up 29 Centres of Excellence (CoE) in 12 States for implementing advanced intensive agriculture farms tailored to local conditions. Besides, five such CoEs are under construction. These CoEs generate knowledge, demonstrate best practices and train farmers. Every year, they produce more than 25 million quality vegetable seedlings, 3.87 lakh quality fruit plants and train more than 1.2 lakh Indian farmers about latest technology in the field of horticulture.
“So far, we have successfully completed four action plans. This new work programme will further strengthen the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture for the benefit of the farming community. The COEs established under these Israeli-based action plans are playing an important role in doubling farmers’ income. The exchange of technology between India and Israel will greatly improve the productivity and quality of horticulture, thereby increasing the income of farmers,” said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
During the latest IIAP, Israel will help grow existing CoEs, establish new centres, increase CoE’s value chain, bring the CoEs into the self-sufficient mode, and encourage private sector companies and collaboration.
Indo-Israeli Villages of Excellence, on the other hand, is a new concept aimed at creating a model ecosystem in agriculture across eight States, alongside 13 CoEs within 75 villages.
The programme will promote the increase of net income and better the livelihood of the individual farmers, transforming traditional farms into modern-intensive farms based on IIAP standards.
Large-scale and complete value chain approach with economic sustainability, embedded with Israeli novel technologies and methodologies will be tailored to local conditions. It will focus on: (1) Modern Agriculture infrastructure, (2) Capacity Building, (3) Market linkage.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...