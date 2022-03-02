ITC mulls milk price hike amid rising input costs

Amul had recently announced upward revision in milk prices by ₹2 per litre

FMCG major ITC Ltd is planning to hike the price of its pouch milk packet due to surge in input costs. According to Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer, Dairy and Beverages, ITC Ltd, the cost of production for farmers has increased by nearly 10-11 per cent over the last one-to-two years due to supply side issues on the back of Covid-induced restrictions.

However, milk prices have increased only by around 4-5 per cent during the period.

“There is the impact of inflation across categories, energy cost has increased and so has the feed cost. We will look at a price hike very soon but we have still not decided how much,” Singal told newspersons on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the launch of Aashirvaad Svasti Easy Digest Milk - a lactose-free milk - here on Wednesday.

In June 2021, there was an upward revision in milk prices in West Bengal to the tune of ₹2 per litre.

It is to be noted that dairy cooperative major Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), the marketer of Amul milk, had recently announced upward revision in milk prices by ₹2 per litre.

The price-rise will be applicable to fresh liquid milk sold in pouches under the brands of Amul Gold, Amul Tazaa, Amul Shakti, the company had said.

Focus on eastern States

The dairy business of ITC will focus on eastern region, particularly West Bengal and Bihar, for the next two-to-three years. The company, which sells close to six crore packets of milk, curd and lassi every year, sees a huge potential for growth in this region.

According to Singal, the company’s dairy business has been growing very well, though on a small base.

The company procures close to 60,000-70,000 litres of milk per day and works with close to 10,000 farmers in West Bengal alone. Besides Bengal, it also has a strong presence in Bihar with its fresh milk pouch and other dairy products.