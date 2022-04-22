ITC training programmes benefit over 72,000 farmers in West Bengal

ITC Ltd’s training and awareness programmes have benefitted over 72,000 farmers in West Bengal. Besides this, the company’s subsidiary, Technico, one of the largest suppliers of quality seed potatoes in the State, also provides early generation seed to over 1,40,000 farmers in 14 districts.

According to Sanjiv Puri, Chairman, ITC, the company has implemented an extensive farmer connect programme in West Bengal. Agriculture is the lifeline of the economy and holds special importance for the State given the massive livelihoods it supports, and its potential in the future.

“I understand that nearly 60 per cent of the State’s population is employed in agriculture and it contributes over a fifth of the State’s Gross State Domestic Product. Today, with the tremendous advancements taking place in the agri sector, and the opportunities arising from the digital revolution, changing consumer preferences and export possibilities, this sector is poised to scale even higher orbits of growth, thereby not only enhancing farmer incomes but becoming a major driver of the State’s economic growth as well,” Puri said at the sectoral session on Agriculture at the Bengal Global Business Summit here on Thursday.

Prospects in food processing

There is also enough headroom for growth in the processed food sector, given that less than 10 per cent of agri produce in the country is processed. Processed food accounts for less than 15 per cent of the agri exports from India.

Given the large potential in the agro and allied sectors, West Bengal is poised to seize the emerging opportunities, as it has the best-in-class competitive advantages for agriculture and food processing. With six agro-climatic zones and abundant rainfall, the State is a frontline producer of several agri commodities, including paddy, horticulture, tea, jute, fish and dairy. The State also provides ample opportunities for agri value addition through infrastructure investments made that include five food parks, seven food processing clusters and an eco-system of over 2000 food processing units, he said.

Given the strong resources of West Bengal in agriculture, ITC, which is present across all three sectors of the state’s economy – agri, manufacturing and services, has over the years made significant investments in its food processing sector. The company has two integrated food manufacturing facilities and seven other food factories supporting local entrepreneurs.

It would be critical to transforming the State’s agri ecosystem from the conventional production-centric supply chains to demand-responsive value-chains focusing on exports.

It is estimated that India’s agri exports could more than double to $100 billion in the medium term, attracting around $10 billion of investments and creating 7-10 million new jobs. Being an agri-rich state, Bengal can majorly contribute to this growth story. Doing so can significantly boost the State’s agrarian economy, and connect farmers to global markets, whilst raising their incomes.