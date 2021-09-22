IVPA re-elects Sudhakar Rao Desai as president

Indian Vegetable oil Producers’ Association (IVPA) re-elected Sudhakar Rao Desai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Emami Agrotech Ltd, as President for 2021-22 at its 44th annual general body meeting on Tuesday.

Vipin Gupta, CEO of Louis Dreyfus Commodities India Pvt Ltd, was re-elected as Vice-President. Hemant Bansal, Vice-President of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, was appointed as Vice-President.

Desai said at the meeting that IVPA has emerged as the credible voice of the industry and works seamlessly with the ministries concerned and regulatory bodies.

He said IVPA has been pressing for slab duty structure for transparency, ending speculation and infusing stability in the market. It opposed duty-free imports of refined oils as it hurt domestic industry and farmers.

IVPA will continue to work with ministries, regulatory bodies, trade bodies and associations to safeguard the domestic vegetable oil industry, and enable members to make informed decisions for future growth, Desai said.

He added that the objective was to revamp the sector across the value chain to balance the interests of all stakeholders, including consumers.