Jeffry Rebello elected president of UPASI

Jeffry Rebello has been elected President of the United Planters’ Association of South India (UPASI) for the year 2022-23. Rebello hails from a family of coffee planters and manages his plantation in Sakleshpur, Karnataka.

He was the Chairman of the Karnataka Planters’ Association in 2006-07 and has served on the UPASI Executive Committee and was the Coffee Committee Chairman for the period 2018-19 to 2020-21. He has actively addressed coffee issues with the Coffee Board, Central and State Governments over the years.

Shreedharan Chandran has been elected as Vice-President of UPASI for 2022-23. He is a director with the Woodbriar Group. The group produces over 15 million kg of tea, with gardens in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal. The group also has interests in other plantation crops, insurance, and hospitality. He attended the Mechanical Engineering programme at the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London.

Shreedharan Chandran, Vice-President, UPASI

Shreedharan was Chairman of the UPASI Tea Committee during 2019-20 to 2021-22. His accreditations include member of the UPASI Executive Committee and Tea Committee; Past Chairman of the Planters’ Association of Tamil Nadu; and Past Chairman of the Coimbatore Tea Trade Association, an UPASI statement said.