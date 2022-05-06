Jump in pulses acreage pushes summer crops planting up 4%

After leading by seven per cent from year-ago level for many weeks in past two months, the overall sowing under summer crops have reached 71.88 lakh hectares (lh) as on Friday, which is 4.4 per cent higher from 68.84 lh in the corresponding period last year.

The area under pulses has reported an increase of 18.4 per cent to 20.38 lh, thanks mainly to substantial increase in the coverage of moong crop, according to data released by Union Agriculture Ministry. Planting in moong was at 16.25 lh as of May 6 against 14.24 lh during the corresponding period a year ago.

Area under pulses in major growing States include Madhya Pradesh (8.85 lh), Odisha (2.61 lh), Bihar (2.06 lh), Tamil Nadu (1.95 lh), Uttar Pradesh (1.53 lh), Gujarat (0.96 lh), West Bengal (0.83 lh), Andhra Pradesh (0.35 lh), Chhattisgarh (0.35 lh) and Maharashtra (0.25 lh).

Rice planting, on the other hand, was down 3.6 per cent at 29.71 lh against 30.83 lh planted year-ago. Total area under oilseeds is marginally higher at 10.98 lh (10.54 lh). But acreage of coarse cereals are higher by 56,000 hectares to reach 10.82 lh, so far. Among the coarse cereals, maize area trails by 3.4 per cent at 6.42 lh from 6.65 lh in the year-ago period.

Truant weather

Probably, early sowing this year was the reason for the higher lead which is now coming down as the zaid (summer season) planting season will soon end, said an official after releasing the weekly update. The heat wave and lower rains in many parts of the north and central India also was not conducive for taking up the crops, the official said.

The cumulative rainfall in pre-monsoon season since March 1 is 26 per cent below normal on pan-India basis as on May 6. While north-west region is deficient by 79 per cent, the central India has received 58 per cent lower precipitation so far, compared to the long period average. Only 22 per cent of the geographical areas have received normal or more rains, so far.

According to Central Water Commission data, water levels in 113 reservoirs having irrigation facilities had 39 per cent of their total capacity of 129.76 billion cubic metre (BCM) as on May 5, against 34 per cent year-ago and 28 per cent considered normal during this time.

While nine reservoirs in northern region has 30 per cent of storage capacity against 33 per cent considered normal, the storage position of 71 reservoirs in western and central India is higher than normal. Farmers can get sufficient water even if the rainfall is less in these parts of the country.