Jump in rice, pulses planting pushes kharif area to 882 lakh ha

Rice and pulses acreage witnessed an increase of 19 per cent so far over last year is all set to surpass normal area during the current kharif season.

According to data released by the Agriculture Ministry on Friday, the total sown area under kharif crops till this week went up to 882 lakh hectares (lh) — 14 per cent more than 774 lh planted in the corresponding week last year.

Farmers have planted rice over 266.6 lh, nearly 19 per cent more than 224 lh covered same week last year. Around seven States including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh accounted for much of this increase in rice planting.

Similarly, 37 per cent increase in moong and urad planting pushed up the area under pulses crops by 19 per cent to 112 lh this week as compared to corresponding week last year. Much of this increase came from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Cultivation of four major crops — groundnut, soyabean, cotton and maize — has either surpassed or close to surpassing the normal area (an average area sown in the last five years).

Increase in bajra planting has helped push up total area under coarse cereals crops by 6.5 per cent to 148 lh. There is also marginal rise in acreage under jowar and maize.

Meanwhile, Central Water Commission, which monitors major water reservoirs in the country, said water storage in 123 major reservoirs is 41 per cent more than the corresponding week last year.