Jute Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:14:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)120.0071.432625.004050405015.71
Dhing(ASM)100.0011.111383.004000400011.11
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC995.00411041609.60
Kaliaganj(WB)50.00-37.5694.004400420012.82
Samsi(WB)15.00167.8668.104000415017.65
Kalna(WB)3.258.3334.154100390013.89
Published on October 03, 2019
TOPICS
jute