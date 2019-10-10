Jute Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:08:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Dhing(ASM)150.00501683.004500400018.42
Kalna(WB)3.00-7.6940.154100410013.89
Kottakkal(Ker)2.0010057.004550465033.82
Nadia(WB)1.30-7.1434.204150400015.28
Published on October 10, 2019
