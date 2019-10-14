Jute Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:28:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC1115.00401041105.53
Kalna(WB)3.258.3346.654000410011.11
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)2.00-4.00800--33.33
Published on October 14, 2019
TOPICS
jute