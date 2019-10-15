Jute Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:51:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC1235.00406040106.84
Ghatal(WB)30.00100337.003900380018.18
Pune(Mah)2.00-4.002300--
Nadia(WB)1.10-15.3836.404100415013.89
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90-5558.804350455038.10
Faridkot(Pun)0.59-1.182500--
Published on October 15, 2019
