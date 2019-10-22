Jute Prices

as on : 22-10-2019 12:38:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Dhing(ASM)125.00-16.671933.004500450018.42
Kasimbazar(WB)125.004.171342.00400040009.59
Islampur(WB)23.00-8476.004600440012.20
Raiganj(WB)20.00-13.04490.504500430012.50
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC66.804100412032.26
Published on October 22, 2019
