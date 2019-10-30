Jute Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:37:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Baxirhat(WB)160.00-3.03883.0042004200-4.55
Gauripur(ASM)43.007.51420.003700350037.04
Ghatal(WB)30.0020517.003900392516.07
Toofanganj(WB)15.60-8.2492.3042004200-4.55
Dhekiajuli(ASM)7.5025206.0039003900NC
Kalna(WB)3.00-14.2971.654000400011.11
Kottakkal(Ker)3.005084.803950410021.54
Nadia(WB)1.202048.004150410015.28
Published on October 30, 2019
TOPICS
jute