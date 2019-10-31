Jute Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:05:19 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Gauripur(ASM)40.00-6.981500.003700370037.04
Published on October 31, 2019
jute