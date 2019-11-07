Jute Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:39:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)110.00-8.333085.004200410020.00
Islampur(WB)25.00NC576.004800460017.07
Raiganj(WB)22.00NC578.504700450017.50
Udaipura(Raj)1.606.676.801340013400-
Nadia(WB)1.20NC50.404250415018.06
Published on November 07, 2019
