Jute Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:52:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Baxirhat(WB)145.00-9.381173.00450042001.12
Ghatal(WB)25.00-16.67567.003900390019.63
Toofanganj(WB)14.20-8.97120.70450042001.12
Published on November 12, 2019
TOPICS
jute