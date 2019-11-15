Jute Prices

as on : 15-11-2019 03:00:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Dhing(ASM)145.0033.032991.004500450018.42
Beldanga(WB)115.004.553755.004300425017.81
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC1475.00416041609.47
Gauripur(ASM)34.00-201733.003700370037.04
Ghatal(WB)32.5030632.004000390020.85
Islampur(WB)24.009.09668.004800480011.63
Raiganj(WB)20.0011.11654.504700470011.90
Kaliaganj(WB)15.00-50884.004600470012.20
Belacoba(WB)2.00NC22.5042004200-
Nadia(WB)1.407.6958.404200415016.67
Champadanga(WB)1.00-33.33299.504100410012.33
Published on November 15, 2019
