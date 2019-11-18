Jute Prices

as on : 18-11-2019 04:42:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)105.00-8.73965.004200430015.07
Kasimbazar(WB)90.004.651694.004150410015.28
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC1595.003960416017.33
Baxirhat(WB)50.00-65.521273.00455045002.25
Gauripur(ASM)43.5027.941820.003700370037.04
Pratapgarh(UP)29.003.57122.50725740-6.45
Ghatal(WB)25.00-23.08682.004000400020.85
Islampur(WB)20.00-16.67708.004800480011.63
Bethuadahari(WB)17.50-7.89245.604100410020.59
Raiganj(WB)16.00-20686.504700470011.90
Dhekiajuli(ASM)10.0033.33226.0039003900NC
Toofanganj(WB)6.50-54.23133.70455045002.25
Katwa(WB)6.0020130.204200410016.67
Kottakkal(Ker)3.005094.803350312017.54
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.50-10.7118.806000800020.00
Champadanga(WB)1.5050302.504100410012.33
Muktsar(Pun)1.50-3.002500--
Nadia(WB)1.30-7.1461.004200420016.67
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.70NC2.8023001300-
Published on November 18, 2019
