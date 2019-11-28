Jute Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:45:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Gauripur(ASM)30.00-252113.003700370037.04
Ghatal(WB)30.0020742.004075400023.11
Islampur(WB)18.00-25792.004900480011.36
Raiganj(WB)14.00-17.65748.504800470011.63
Kalna(WB)3.00-7.6984.154200420016.67
Nadia(WB)1.10-15.3863.204150420015.28
Published on November 28, 2019
