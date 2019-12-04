Jute Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:19:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Gauripur(ASM)35.00-12.52263.003700370037.04
Pratapgarh(UP)32.0033.33234.50725725-6.45
Kaliaganj(WB)20.0033.33924.004600460012.20
Islampur(WB)18.00NC828.00480049009.09
Raiganj(WB)13.00-7.14774.50470048009.30
Dhekiajuli(ASM)9.00-10244.0039003900NC
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)7.90102.5627.609001100-25.00
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.801224.406000600020.00
Nadia(WB)1.00-16.6767.604300430019.44
Published on December 04, 2019
jute