Jute Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:05:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC2075.004150396018.57
Ghatal(WB)20.0033.33892.004000398012.68
Katwa(WB)4.00-27.27149.204300430010.26
Champadanga(WB)1.50NC317.504150415012.16
Nadia(WB)1.101078.80425042504.94
Belacoba(WB)1.00NC28.5042004200-
Moynaguri(WB)1.00NC17.0041004100-
Published on December 19, 2019
