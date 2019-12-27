Jute Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:08:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)78.00202100.00410041506.49
Gajol(WB)42.5077.08180.40450047005.88
Gauripur(ASM)40.0011.112485.003700370042.31
Islampur(WB)12.00-20918.00480048004.35
Raiganj(WB)9.00-30.77818.50470047004.44
Kalna(WB)2.25-2588.65420042005.00
Toofanganj(WB)2.20-66.15138.1043504550-3.33
Nadia(WB)1.10-15.3883.60430042506.17
Champadanga(WB)1.00NC324.504150415012.16
Belacoba(WB)1.00NC30.5042004200-
Moynaguri(WB)1.00NC19.0041004100-
Published on December 27, 2019
TOPICS
jute