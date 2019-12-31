Jute Prices

as on : 31-12-2019 12:10:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC2195.004170415019.14
Published on December 31, 2019
