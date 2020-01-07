Jute Prices

as on : 07-01-2020 04:23:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)100.00-1200.004160-10.93
Pratapgarh(UP)25.00-195.00740--
Ghatal(WB)15.00-337.503975-1.92
Bethuadahari(WB)14.50-51.004350-8.75
Islampur(WB)10.00-279.005000-4.17
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)10.00-38.70800--
Raiganj(WB)9.00-216.004900-4.26
Kalna(WB)2.15-32.654200-2.44
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-30.903850-30.51
Lalganj(UP)1.80-1.80600--
Nadia(WB)1.30-27.304350-4.82
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.80-4.501400--
Published on January 07, 2020
