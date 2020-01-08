Jute Prices

as on : 08-01-2020 04:22:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kolaghat(WB)25.00-150.003800-5.56
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00-175.005000-11.11
Ghatal(WB)6.00-60343.50397539751.92
Islampur(WB)5.00-50284.00500050004.17
Raiganj(WB)4.00-55.56220.00490049004.26
Kalna(WB)2.00-6.9834.65420042002.44
Nadia(WB)1.00-23.0828.30435043504.82
Champadanga(WB)1.00-35.504200--
Published on January 08, 2020
