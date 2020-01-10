Jute Prices

as on : 10-01-2020 03:15:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)85.006.251365.004250425013.33
Kasimbazar(WB)50.00-674.004200--
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00NC185.005000500011.11
Islampur(WB)7.0040291.00500050004.17
Raiganj(WB)5.0025225.00490049004.26
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC34.904100365038.98
Champadanga(WB)1.505037.0042004200-
Toofanganj(WB)1.50-57.004400--
Lalganj(UP)1.50504.30600600-
Nadia(WB)1.303029.60430043503.61
Published on January 10, 2020
TOPICS
jute