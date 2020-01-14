Jute Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:13:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Islampur(WB)4.00-42.86295.00500050002.04
Raiganj(WB)3.00-40228.00490049002.08
Kalna(WB)2.00NC38.65420042002.44
Lalganj(UP)1.50NC5.80600600-
Published on January 14, 2020
