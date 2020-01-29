Jute Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:54:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)6.9021.0551.30700800-
Pratapgarh(UP)5.00-80200.007207402.86
Kalna(WB)2.00-6.9842.80440042007.32
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC38.9068505980158.49
Lalganj(UP)2.001009.70550550-
Published on January 29, 2020
