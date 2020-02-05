Jute Prices

as on : 05-02-2020 03:56:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)70.00NC864.00430042502.38
Jangipur(WB)67.50-136.003980--
Ghatal(WB)13.00-25.71374.0040253950-1.83
Lalganj(UP)1.80-1011.50550550-
Champadanga(WB)1.50-4041.00415042009.21
Published on February 05, 2020
TOPICS
jute