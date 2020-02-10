Jute Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:50:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)80.00-11.111535.00440043002.33
Kasimbazar(WB)70.00NC934.00425043001.19
Jangipur(WB)67.00-0.74203.0040253980-
Ghatal(WB)13.00NC387.0040504025-1.22
Kaliaganj(WB)8.00-20203.00500049004.17
Islampur(WB)7.0075306.005100500010.87
Raiganj(WB)4.0033.33235.005000490011.11
Katwa(WB)4.00-32.504400-10.00
Champadanga(WB)1.50NC42.50415041509.21
Nadia(WB)1.00-9.0931.70460046002.22
