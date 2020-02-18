Jute Prices

as on : 18-02-2020 11:12:44 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC900.0040803900-9.33
Published on February 18, 2020
