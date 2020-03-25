Jute Prices

as on : 25-03-2020 03:16:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Jangipur(WB)66.50NC336.0040004015-
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC1020.0041504160-7.78
Published on March 25, 2020
