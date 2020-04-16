Jute Prices

as on : 16-04-2020 03:29:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Bethuadahari(WB)4.50-68.9755.5043504350NC
Published on April 16, 2020
