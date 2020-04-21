Jute Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:34:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Katwa(WB)1.00-28.5736.1043004500-2.27
Published on April 21, 2020
