Jute Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:25:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Katwa(WB)0.80-2036.9043004300-2.27
Published on April 22, 2020
