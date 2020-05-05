Jute Prices

as on : 05-05-2020 03:05:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Katwa(WB)1.002537.90430043004.88
Published on May 05, 2020
