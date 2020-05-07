Jute Prices

as on : 07-05-2020 03:27:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.80-13.505000-66.67
Katwa(WB)0.70-3038.60430043004.88
Published on May 07, 2020
