Jute Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:27:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)6.00-89.66998.0039004150-3.70
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.30-17.8615.8028005000-6.67
Published on May 28, 2020
TOPICS
jute
