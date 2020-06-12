Jute Prices

as on : 12-06-2020 03:26:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)35.00-46.151840.0040004000-4.76
Kasimbazar(WB)20.0011.111054.0040004000-1.23
Kottakkal(Ker)3.005047.90365056502.82
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.6013.0423.1028002800-6.67
Published on June 12, 2020
