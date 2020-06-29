Jute Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:16:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)80.003001134.00410040001.23
Beldanga(WB)60.00201950.00430040502.38
Islampur(WB)13.008.33331.004800510011.63
Raiganj(WB)9.00-10254.004700500011.90
Jasra(UP)2.10-2.101400--
Published on June 29, 2020
TOPICS
jute
