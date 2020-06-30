Jute Prices

as on : 30-06-2020 03:48:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)80.00NC1214.00410041001.23
Beldanga(WB)75.00252025.00430043002.38
Pundibari(WB)2.50-2.504875--
Katwa(WB)1.2071.4339.80430043002.38
Published on June 30, 2020
TOPICS
jute
