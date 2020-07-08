Jute Prices

as on : 08-07-2020 03:04:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)78.00NC1370.00410041001.23
Kaliaganj(WB)5.00-37.5208.004800500014.29
Samsi(WB)3.00-34.004400-6.02
Kottakkal(Ker)3.00NC56.905650575059.15
Published on July 08, 2020
