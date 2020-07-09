Jute Prices

as on : 09-07-2020 03:24:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)100.0011.112215.004300430010.26
Kottakkal(Ker)3.00NC59.905350565050.70
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.60NC25.7028002800-6.67
Published on July 09, 2020
TOPICS
jute
