Jute Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:51:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Gajol(WB)6.00NC78.504600460021.05
Katwa(WB)0.70-41.6741.70440044004.76
Published on July 16, 2020
