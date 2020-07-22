Jute Prices

as on : 22-07-2020 04:44:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)100.00-4.762515.004400440012.82
Kaliaganj(WB)8.0060216.004700480020.51
Published on July 22, 2020
TOPICS
jute
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.