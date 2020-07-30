Jute Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:49:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)70.00-3.451587.50410040007.89
Jangipur(WB)44.004.76522.0039803925-
Islampur(WB)10.00-16.67366.004800480023.08
Kaliaganj(WB)8.00NC224.004700470020.51
Raiganj(WB)8.00-20284.004700470023.68
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.30-11.5428.0028002800-6.67
Katwa(WB)0.70-12.543.204300430010.26
Published on July 30, 2020
