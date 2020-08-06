Jute Prices

as on : 06-08-2020 03:53:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)75.007.142940.00420042007.69
Gajol(WB)20.00233.3398.504600460021.05
Lalbagh(WB)3.00NC6.0033504250-19.76
Kottakkal(Ker)3.00NC68.905450565053.52
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.801233.3028002800-6.67
Katwa(WB)0.70-22.2244.804400440012.82

Published on August 06, 2020
TOPICS
jute
