Jute Prices

as on : 10-08-2020 04:32:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)100.0033.333040.004400420012.82
Kasimbazar(WB)90.0045.161809.504200415010.53
Jangipur(WB)48.003.23616.5038853920-
Lalbagh(WB)3.007.1411.8034253400-17.96
Katwa(WB)1.0011.1146.704400440012.82

Published on August 10, 2020
