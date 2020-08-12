Jute Prices

as on : 12-08-2020 06:30:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Jangipur(WB)48.00NC664.5039003885-
Kaliaganj(WB)20.00150244.004800470023.08
Islampur(WB)15.0025393.004900480025.64
Raiganj(WB)12.0033.33305.004800470026.32
Katwa(WB)1.205048.704400440012.82

Published on August 12, 2020
