Jute Prices

as on : 17-08-2020 03:02:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)100.00-9.093250.004600440017.95
Kasimbazar(WB)98.008.891907.504250420011.84
Kaliaganj(WB)70.00250314.005200480033.33
Kottakkal(Ker)2.0010071.905650535059.15

Published on August 17, 2020
